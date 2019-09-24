This blog deals with the future of humankind. It is a bit catastrophistic, I know, but, after all, the ancient prophetess, Cassandra turned out to have been right! (painting above: "Cassandra" by Evelyn de Morgan)

Listen! for no more the presage of my soul,

Bride-like, shall peer from its secluding veil;

But as the morning wind blows clear the east,

More bright shall blow the wind of prophecy,

And I will speak, but in dark speech no more.

(Aeschylus, Agamemnon)