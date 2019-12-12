Ugo Bardi's blog

This blog deals with the future of humankind. The author is not an ancient prophetess, but a contemporary scientist: Ugo Bardi. He is known for his tendency to sound a little catastrophistic, but he chose the title of the blog after noting that, after all, the ancient prophetess, Cassandra, turned out to have been right! (painting above: "Cassandra" by Evelyn de Morgan)